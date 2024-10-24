Putin accuses West of unfair NATO expansion, says Russia will right this wrong

KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the West of unfair expansion of the North Atlantic Alliance and stressed that Russia will right this wrong.

"Haven’t we said this? 'Don't do it. NATO expansion violates our security.' No, they preferred to have it their way. But is this fair? There is no justice here. We wish to change this situation and we will achieve this goal," Putin told a news conference following the BRICS summit.

At the same time, the Russian leader noted that it was also unfair for the West to "lie to our face" and promise Russia that there would be no NATO expansion to the East.

"Is it fair to get into our soft underbelly, say, in Ukraine, and start building military bases? Is it fair? Is it fair to carry out a government coup, disregarding international law and all the principles of international law and the UN Charter, financing a coup in another country, in this particular case. Ukraine, and pushing the situation towards the hot phase? Is this fair from the point of view of world security? And is it fair to violate the commitments undertaken in the framework of the OSCE, after all Western countries put their signatures to a paper declaring that there can be no security for one country, if the security of another is violated?" Putin added.