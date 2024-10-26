Fourth body found where helicopter crashes in Russia’s Kirov region

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Rescuers found the fourth body where a Mi-2 helicopter crash landed in a forest in Russia’s Kirov Region on Saturday, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"The body of the fourth killed person was recovered at the scene in the Kirov Region," the ministry said in a statement.

The Polish-made copter has been in service for almost 38 years, data from Russia’s Civil Aircraft Register seen by TASS showed. In the past few years, it has been operated by Vyatkaavia as medievac aircraft.

According to preliminary information, there was a pilot, a doctor and two paramedics on board, Governor Alexander Sokolov said. No patients were on the flight though.

The Central Interregional Investigation Department for Transport at the Russian Investigative Committee is looking into the air crash. The Interstate Aviation Committee will conduct its probe, too.