Putin believes Kiev not going to extend Russian gas transit to 2025

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that Kiev is not going to extend Russian gas transit to Europe until 2025.

In an interview with VGTRK reporter Pavel Zarubin, the head of state recalled that Ukraine "took on the obligation and joined European laws," and "according to these rules, it was necessary to book these capacities for pumping in advance."

"And the deadline for booking along this route (via the Sudzha gas distribution station - TASS) is July of this year, it has been missed. So far, as far as I know, the Ukrainian side has not made any efforts to continue this work," Putin stated.

He stressed that Russia "has never refused supplies, including along the Ukrainian route."

"And we are not refusing. But apparently Ukraine is not going to do this. Moreover, they recently reiterated their position, which is that the Ukrainian gas industry is not going to extend or conclude a new contract for transit with the Russian side. This means that they are closing this route," the head of the Russian state explained.