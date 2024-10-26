Russian attack drones wipe out two Ukrainian armored combat vehicles in Kursk region

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. FPV drone operators from the Russian Battlegroup North destroyed two Ukrainian armored combat vehicles in the Kursk Region, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

"Using an UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle - TASS), a reconnaissance unit from the Battlegroup North detected a Ukrainian armored combat vehicle carrying enemy troops in a border area of the Kursk Region. The detected target was attacked and disabled using FPV attack drones," the ministry said. "As the enemy attempted to evacuate the damaged equipment, the operators of FPV attack drones from the Battlegroup North wiped out another Ukrainian armored combat vehicle with a direct strike," the ministry added as it also released a video of how the Ukrainian armored combat vehicles were destroyed.