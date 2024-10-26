Israel conducts preliminary strikes on radars in Syria to ‘blind’ Iran’s air defenses

TEL AVIV, October 26. /TASS/. The Israeli military carried out preliminary strikes on radars in Syria in order to "blind" Iranian air defenses, the Jerusalem Post reports.

"Israel’s preliminary strike on radar targets in Syria was aimed at "blinding" Iran’s capabilities, quickly escalating into an offensive targeting Tehran and Karaj, Iran’s capital and another strategic location," the report reads.

"An operation of this scope likely began with initial waves attacking radar and air defense systems, clearing the path for subsequent strikes on military bases. Earlier, a coordinated strike in Syria neutralized similar threats, preventing Iran from building situational awareness of Israel’s plans," the paper notes.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported earlier that the Israeli army had carried out strikes on military facilities in southern and central Syria.

The Israel Defense Forces said early on Saturday that it was conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran "in response to months of continuous attacks.".