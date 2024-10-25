Serbia to continue to strive for EU membership — president

BELGRADE, October 25. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that as long as he is the head of state the republic will not change its foreign policy goals and will continue its path towards European integration.

"I am the president of the republic, holding the highest legitimacy in the country. I have been directly elected twice in a row by citizens in the first round - something unprecedented in our history. As long as I am president, we will not alter the core goals of our foreign and domestic policy. This means that our European path and our commitment to a European Serbia are central to our progress, and Serbia intends to continue on this path with hopes of achieving meaningful results," Vucic stated at a joint press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who is currently visiting Belgrade.

Earlier, the Serbian president noted that the country would gain EU membership once it recognizes Kosovo's independence and joins the anti-Russian sanctions.

Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin emphasized that "Serbs do not betray Russia" and the republic would not join the sanctions. He also pointed out that otherwise European officials would refer to Vucic "as the greatest European, as the next European Commissioner."