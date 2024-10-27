Georgia’s ruling party garners 17.73% of vote at elections abroad — CEC

TBILISI, October 27. /TASS/. The Georgian Dream, which is the ruling party in Georgia at present, is winning 17.73% of votes at the parliamentary elections abroad, according to data provided by the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) after counting votes from 74.62% of polling stations.

The Georgian Dream garnered 17.735% outside the country, according to the CEC. The Coalition for Change scored 29.076%, the United National Movement party won 20.839%, the Strong Georgia coalition got 14.053%, while the Gakharia For Georgia party took 8.4495% of the vote.

The parliamentary elections that took place in Georgia on October 26, were held for the first time with the use of electronic ballot boxes, installed at 74% of polling stations for almost 90% of voters.

According to data of the Central Electoral Commission after manual counting of votes from 99.26% of polling stations, the Georgian Dream garnered 54.23% of the vote, the Coalition for Change took 10.82%, the United National Movement party won 10.1%, the Strong Georgia coalition had 8.75%, while the Gakharia For Georgia party scored 7.75% of the vote. The voter turnout stood at 58.84%.