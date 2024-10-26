Iran to retaliate for violation of its territorial integrity by Israel — lawmaker

DUBAI, October 26. /TASS/. Iran will respond to the Israeli attack on the Islamic Republic even as that did not cause any substantial damage, Iranian lawmaker Esmaeil Kowsari said.

"The failure as the Zionists (Israel - TASS) conducted their operation still does not mean that Iran will not respond. The Zionist regime should pay for the violation of territorial integrity," Kowsari, who is a member of the Majles (parliament) National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, told Fars news agency in an interview.