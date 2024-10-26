Russia-North Korea treaty to take effect after exchange of ratification documents — MFA

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. The Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Moscow and Pyongyang will take effect once the parties exchange ratifications, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

"The signing of the document stems naturally from the traditional relations of fraternal friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, which have reached a never-before-seen level," the statement reads. "The exchange of ratification documents will be the final stage of the ratification process; this is when the Russia-North Korea treaty will take legal effect. The term of the treaty is of indefinite duration," Zakharova added.

According to her, the treaty contains the basic principles for the further development of Russia-North Korea relations aimed at boosting partnership and strategic cooperation on a wide range of issues that the two countries see as priorities, as well as at building a just international system.

"Notably, the document is non-confrontational and defensive in nature as it’s not directed against the interests of third countries but at maintaining stability in Northeast Asia," the diplomat added.

Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament) ratified the treaty on October 24.