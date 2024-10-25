West should tell Kiev ultimatums rule out talks Moscow — Ryabkov

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Western patrons should explain to their minions in Kiev that there will be no prospects for negotiations on Ukraine without abandoning ultimatums to Russia and the situation on the ground will continue to change not in Kiev's favor, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister and BRICS Sherpa, Sergey Ryabkov, told a news conference following the association's summit in Kazan.

About the Russian-Ukrainian negotiation process Ryabkov said that first of all "Kiev's Western patrons should abandon their own escalation policy, which is based on the unrestrained pumping of Kiev with more and more weapons and further unbridled support."

"On the other hand, the very same Western capitals should persuade their minions that without abandoning unrealistic, in fact, ultimatum-like ideas regarding Russia and without revising the destructive stance leaving no room for negotiations, which Kiev continues to adhere to, nothing will work. The situation on the ground will continue to change not in favor of Kiev and its handlers. The goals of the special military operation will be achieved," Ryabkov said.

At the same time, the senior diplomat noted, there are certain ideas being voiced on international platforms that "their authors present as incentives to the search for a peace solutions."

"We respect and welcome these ideas. We discuss them. We note the flaws inherent in many of these ideas. Their main flaw is that they minimally address the root causes of what is happening, in other words, the origins of what is happening. They contribute nothing to shaping basic attitudes to ways of overcoming the root cause of the current conflict. There are other aspects we are discussing, but all these discussions, however important, are in fact somewhat abstract," Ryabkov summarized.