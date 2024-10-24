Trade turnover between Russia, Africa growing rapidly — Putin

KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Russia and African countries has increased significantly, President Vladimir Putin stated during a meeting with the President of Mauritania and current Chairman of the African Union, Mohamed Ould Ghazouani.

"The trade turnover between Russia and Africa is growing year by year. It increased by more than 30% in 2023; the momentum is positive this year as well. From January to July, compared to the same period last year, trade rose by over 25%," Putin said.

The two Russia-Africa summits held in 2019 and 2023 "provided an additional positive impetus to relations between Russia and the countries of the continent," the Russian leader noted. "Proactive joint efforts are now underway to implement important documents adopted at the conclusion of these summits," Putin added.

Moscow "welcomes the African Union's accession to the Group of Twenty as a full member," the Russian president emphasized. "We fully support this process on our part," he noted.