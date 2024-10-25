Indonesia expresses desire to join BRICS at Kazan summit — MFA

BANGKOK, October 25. /TASS/. Indonesia announced its intentions to join BRICS at the BRICS Plus/Outreach meeting on the sidelines of the grouping’s 16th summit, the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on its website.

"Indonesia expressed a desire to join BRICS at the BRICS Plus/Outreach meeting in Kazan," the statement reads.

"Indonesia joining BRICS serves as a manifestation of its independent foreign policy," Foreign Minister Sugiono said. "That does not mean we join a certain bloc, but we actively participate in every forum," he added. According to the top diplomat, through participation in BRICS, Indonesia would like to draw attention to "common interests shared by developing nations and countries in the Global South."

The 16th BRICS Summit, which is the key event of Russia’s chairmanship in the association, was held in Kazan on October 22-24. On the second day of the summit, its participants adopted the Kazan Declaration. Among other key themes, the document highlighted issues regarding the group’s development, its position on global problems and resolving crises, including in Ukraine and the Middle East.

The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates became its full-fledged members. The Kazan summit became the first to be attended by the new members of the association as its full-fledged members.