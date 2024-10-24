Putin answers questions from 12 reporters during hour-long BRICS press conference

KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's press conference on the results of the BRICS Summit lasted a little over an hour.

A total of 12 reporters, both Russian and foreign correspondents, asked the Russian leader questions. Media from unfriendly countries were also present, including a BBC reporter.

However, more topics were discussed than questions asked: most journalists posed Putin several questions at once. Among the most pressing issues were the situation in Ukraine, the conflict in the Middle East, and the expansion of BRICS, including the blocking of certain candidates by current members.