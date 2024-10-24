Russia hammers Ukrainian military airfield infrastructure over past day

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered strikes at Ukrainian military airfields and inflicted damage on enemy manpower and military hardware in 139 areas over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck aerodrome infrastructure and massed enemy manpower and military equipment in 139 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North strikes four Ukrainian brigades in Kharkov area over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North struck four Ukrainian army brigades and inflicted roughly 95 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility in the Kharkov Region over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted casualties in the Kharkov direction on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 57th motorized infantry, 92nd air assault and 112th and 113th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Liptsy, Volchansk and Okhrimovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 95 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system and two 122mm D-30 howitzers, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 490 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West improved its tactical position and inflicted more than 490 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 14th and 44th mechanized, 77th airmobile, 3rd assault and 1st National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Berestovoye and Novoyegorovka in the Kharkov Region, the Olivovsky Yar ravine and the Serebryanka forestry. They repelled three counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 60th and 67th mechanized and 119th territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 490 personnel, a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, four pickup trucks, a British-made 155mm Braveheart self-propelled artillery system, a 155mm M198 howitzer and two 155mm M114 howitzers of US manufacture, a 85mm D-44 artillery gun and an Anklav-N electronic warfare station, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 785 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South improved its frontline positions and inflicted more than 785 casualties on enemy troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained more advantageous lines and positions and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 24th, 33rd and 54th mechanized, 79th air assault, 46th and 81st airmobile and 37th marine infantry brigades in areas near the settlements of Semyonovka, Dalneye, Zvanovka, Seversk, Vesyoly Gai, Ilyinka, Yelizavetovka, Chasov Yar and Kurakhovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 785 personnel, eight motor vehicles, two 152mm D-20 howitzers, two 122mm D-30 howitzers, three US-made M113 armored personnel carriers and three US-manufactured 105mm M119 artillery guns, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 465 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 465 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two US-made armored personnel carriers in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units kept moving deeper into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 32nd mechanized, 95th air assault, 68th jaeger, 38th marine infantry, 109th and 122nd territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Dimitrov, Dzerzhinsk, Druzhba, Rozovka, Sukhaya Balka, Grishino and Zarya in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled 11 counterattacks by formations of the Ukrainian army’s 23rd, 93rd and 100th mechanized and 5th assault brigades, 49th and 425th assault battalions, 38th marine infantry brigade and Ukraine’s Lyut national police assault brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 465 personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, two M113 armored personnel carriers and a HMMWV armored vehicle of US manufacture, two Kazak armored combat vehicles, ten motor vehicles, a 152mm Msta-B howitzer, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system and three 122mm D-30 howitzers, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 100 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 100 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two US-made howitzers in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units improved their frontline positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized and 58th motorized infantry brigades, 48th assault battalion and 117th territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Shakhtyorskoye, Trudovoye, Novopol and Makarovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled a counterattack by an assault group of the 113th territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 100 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, four motor vehicles, two US-made 155mm M198 howitzers and a 152mm D-20 howitzer, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 65 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 65 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a German-made surface-to-air missile launcher and an enemy ammunition depot in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 35th marine infantry, 121st, 124th and 126th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Inzhenernoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Lvovo, Ingulets and Veletenskoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 65 personnel, six motor vehicles, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and a 152mm Msta-B towed howitzer, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a German-made IRIS-T surface-to-air missile launcher and an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian air defenses destroy 77 Ukrainian UAVs, six HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 77 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and six rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down six US-made HIMARS rockets and 77 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 646 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 34,250 unmanned aerial vehicles, 584 surface-to-air missile systems, 18,785 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,478 multiple rocket launchers, 16,657 field artillery guns and mortars and 27,535 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.