MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry announced that the Russian Aerospace Forces have destroyed a Ukrainian crossing of the Oskol River, west of Kupyansk-Uzlovoy in the Kharkov Region.

The agency also stated that Ukrainian forces are losing their remaining supply routes due to the actions of Russian troops.

The Defense Ministry released footage showing the "destruction of the Oskol River crossing west of the village of Kupyansk-Uzlovoy in the Kharkov Region" by the Russian Aerospace Forces. "Thanks to the skillful work of Russian aviation, Ukraine has been deprived of its remaining supply routes," the ministry stated.