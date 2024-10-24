Over 70 Israeli troops killed, 600 wounded over week of clashes with Hezbollah — TV

BEIRUT, October 24. /TASS/. The Lebanon-based Shiite party Hezbollah has reported eliminating over 70 Israeli troops in combat over the past week.

According to Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen TV channel, more than 600 servicemen from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have been wounded.

Hezbollah also said that during clashes on the Lebanese-Israeli border, it wiped out 28 Merkava tanks, four military bulldozers, an armored vehicle and an armored personnel carrier. Additionally, it took down four Hermes drones.

On September 23, Israel launched an offensive operation, dubbed Northern Arrows, targeting Hezbollah’s military facilities, carrying out massive air strikes across Lebanon. Overnight on October 1, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced a ground operation in borderline regions in Lebanon’s south.

On October 18, Israeli Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi said that, according to Israel’s estimates, Hezbollah’s losses amounted to about 1,500 people.