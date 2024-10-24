BRICS uniquely contributes to fair world order — Erdogan

KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. Amid current international turbulence, BRICS uniquely contributes to the shaping of a fair world order, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the BRICS Plus/Outreach meeting during the BRICS Summit in Kazan.

"Under current conditions, social and economic vulnerability is on the rise while the balance of power is changing. Political and financial mechanisms, the product of the post-WWII period, cannot live up to current expectations. Turkey is confident that a more just world is possible. We are encountering numerous challenges. Turkey is determined to foster dialogue with BRICS with which we have formed close relations, based on mutual respect and mutually beneficial cooperation. This venue has a unique input in the construction of a fair world order," the Turkish leader said.

Erdogan added that his country "greatly appreciates uniting with friends on multilateral platforms and seeking solutions for shared problems based on common sense." "The combination of these two aspects may lead to fostering trade, economic growth and stable development, therefore, we consider the bolstering of multilateral cooperation for the sake of fair global development and security as an extremely pertinent issue," he added.

The 16th BRICS Summit, a key event during Russia’s chairmanship in the association, is being held in Kazan from October 22 to 24. The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates will become full-fledged members.

During the summit, BRICS leaders adopted the Kazan Declaration, which summarizes the results of the meeting, including their positions on the group’s development, global issues, and regional crises, including those in Ukraine and the Middle East.