Kiev twice addressed Russia via Turkey, but immediately rejected initiatives — Putin

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Ukraine has already twice approached Russia with initiatives through Turkey’s mediation but immediately rejected them, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"Our Turkish partners <…> have repeatedly brought forward proposals from the Ukrainian side," Putin said. "But when we agreed, it turned out that the Ukrainian side had already withdrawn. This happened twice," he added.

"Ultimately, we need to determine whether they are ready and what they are ready for," Putin stated. "This requires time for a thorough consideration of the proposals that came from the Turkish side," he concluded.