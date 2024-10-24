BRICS may bring end of West's dominance closer — Lukashenko

KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. BRICS by its potential can bring the end of the West's dominance closer, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at the BRICS Plus/Outreach plenary session.

"BRICS is an association of the future. In terms of its potential, it can put an end to the dominance of the collective West, which has proved incapable of being responsible for the civilized development of international relations," he said.

According to the president, it is in the power of the member states of the association to ensure that the real levers of influence pass into the hands of the progressive world majority.