Moscow, Astana to join efforts to boost security in Eurasia — Putin

ASTANA, October 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow and Astana will join efforts to strengthen security in Eurasia.

In a message of congratulations to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Republic Day, the Russian leader highlighted active cooperation between Moscow and Astana at the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and other multilateral organizations.

"I am confident that through joint efforts we will ensure further expansion of the entire range of bilateral ties, for the benefit of our peoples and in the interests of strengthening security and stability in the Eurasian space," Putin said in a message released by the Russian Embassy in Kazakhstan.