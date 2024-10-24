What is known about drone attacks on Russia’s Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, October 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military carried out a drone attack on an apartment building in the town of Shebekino in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, causing damage, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

Several villages in the region also came under drone attacks.

TASS has gathered the main information about the consequences of the drone strikes.

Consequences of attacks

- The Ukrainian army attacked an apartment building in the town of Shebekino in the Belgorod Region using a drone; the attack damaged the building’s facade and shattered the windows of five apartments.

- An unmanned aerial vehicle attacked an agricultural facility in the village of Grafovka in the Shebekino Urban District, damaging the building’s facade.

- A kamikaze drone targeted a car in the village of Oktyabrsky in the Belgorodsky District, causing damage.

- Two drones damaged the roof of a social facility and a car in the village of Yasnye Zori.

Shelling attacks

- The governor said earlier that the Ukrainian military had launched 75 projectiles and 45 drones at the Belgorod Region in the previous day.

- The village of Oktyabrsky, as well as the settlements of Zhuravlyovka, Nechayeka, Repnoye and Shchetinovka, came under fire in the Belgorodsky District, with three attacks involving 23 projectiles and five unmanned aerial vehicles, two of which were downed by air defenses.

- A civilian suffered injuries in the village of Oktyabrsky.

- The Ukrainian army launched 21 projectiles and two drones at six settlements in the Graivoronsky District, damaging a private house.

- Attacks on the Krasnoyaruzhsky District involved 18 projectiles and nine drones.

- Ukrainian forces fired 13 projectiles and launched 13 unmanned aerial vehicles at eight settlements in the Shebekino Distrut, damaging six cars, eight private houses and five household buildings.

- The Ukrainian military attacked the Borisovsky District using four drones; a communication facility suffered damage.

- Ukrainian troops launched seven drones at the Volokonovsky District, damaging three cars.

- Four drones were shot down over the city of Belgorod, the Valuisky and Prokhorovsky districts.