BRICS leaders outline criteria for partner states, Kremlin aide says

KAZAN, October 23. /TASS/. The possible BRICS expansion in the future will take place through the establishment of certain criteria for partner states, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said.

"The association has agreed on important criteria for a partner state through which BRICS can expand further," Ushakov told reporters.

The BRICS leaders have given the green light to a 13-member format, he added without disclosing the names of potential new members "because it will be necessary to discuss with them how ready they are for full-fledged or any other BRICS membership."

The 16th BRICS Summit, which is the key event of Russia’s chairmanship in the association, is being held in Kazan on October 22-24. The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates became its full-fledged members. The Kazan summit became one of the biggest gatherings of global leaders in years. Representatives of more than 30 countries are taking part in the event.