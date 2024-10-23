Russian Guardsmen wipe out US-made Stryker armored vehicle in borderline Kursk area

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Russian Guardsmen destroyed a US-made Stryker armored personnel carrier of the Ukrainian army by a drone in the borderline Kursk area, the National Guard’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"The National Guard’s fighters destroyed a US-made Stryker armored personnel carrier by a drone in the Kursk Region," the press office said in a statement.

The Stryker armored personnel carrier is a light armored wheeled fighting vehicle designed to delivery infantry to the battlefield, support troops by fire and accomplish combat and special support objectives, it explained.