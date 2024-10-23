Rostec to start mass production of MC-21 Aircraft in 2025, Superjet New - in 2026

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Rostec intends to start mass production of the MC-21 aircraft in 2025 and the fully import-substituted Superjet New aircraft in 2026, CEO of the state corporation Sergey Chemezov announced during a plenary session of Russia’s Federation Council.

"Starting from next year, we will begin mass production of the MC-21, and in 2026 we will start mass production of the Superjet New," he said.

In January 2024, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin reported that the government had approved a program to expand the production of aircraft, engines, and instruments. Mishustin said that over the next six years, more than 600 "fully local aircraft" would be made in Russia.