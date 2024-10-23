{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Ethiopia’s accession to BRICS an important step — Putin

Russian leader noted that the two countries celebrated the 125th anniversary of diplomatic relations last year

KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. Ethiopia’s accession to the BRICS has become an important step and demonstrated this country’s authority, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the meeting with Prime Minister of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan.

"Ethiopia’s accession to the BRICS is an important step and yet another confirmation of your country’s authority on the international arena," the Russian president said. "We will continue to facilitate Ethiopia’s smooth integration in the association’s work."

Putin noted that the two countries celebrated the 125th anniversary of diplomatic relations last year.

"These relations are based on a rich history and years-long traditions of friendship and mutual respect, cultural and spiritual closeness of our nations," the Russian leader underscored.

He noted that the two countries still have close positions on the majority of global and regional issues, and Ethiopia supports most Russian initiatives in the UN.

