Nearly 40 countries to take part in BRICS Plus/Outreach format in Kazan — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Representatives of almost 40 countries will take part in the BRICS Plus/Outreach format meeting on the last day of the summit in Kazan, the Kremlin press service reported.

"On the last day of the summit there will be a meeting in the BRICS Plus/Outreach format with the participation of representatives from almost 40 countries," the statement said. According to the press service, the meeting will be attended by the heads of the CIS countries, delegations from many Asian, African, Middle Eastern and Latin American countries, as well as the heads of executive bodies of a number of international organizations.

On October 22-24, Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, which will continue the annual program of the Russian 2024 BRICS chairmanship held under the motto "Strengthening Multilateralism for Equitable Global Development and Security."

The BRICS leaders will exchange views on topical issues on the global and regional agenda, discuss the three main areas of cooperation outlined by the Russian chairmanship: politics and security, economy and finance, cultural and humanitarian contacts.

The Kremlin added that special attention will be paid to the possible expansion of BRICS through the planned establishment of a new category of "partner states." Reports from the heads of the New Development Bank, the Business Council, the Interbank Cooperation Mechanism and the BRICS Women's Business Alliance will also be heard.