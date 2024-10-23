Budapest does not want Ukrainian soldiers to ensure Hungary’s security — PM

BUDAPEST, October 23. /TASS/. Budapest rejects the Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s so-called victory plan as it does not want to see Ukrainian soldiers on its soil, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"The plan says that after securing a victory on the eastern front, Ukraine undertakes to ensure Europe’s security, replacing the Americans with its strengthened army. That said, we, Hungarians, could wake up one day to find out that Slavic soldiers from the East are once again stationed in Hungary. We don’t want that," the Hungarian premier noted in a speech on the anniversary of the 1956 Hungarian uprising, which he delivered in the Millenaris Park in Budapest.

Earlier, Orban described Zelensky’s plan as scary. In the Hungarian premier’s view, it can only pave the way for defeat, not victory, which is what is happening to Ukraine on the battlefield. Budapest stated that it would neither support Kiev’s initiative nor take part in its implementation.

According to Western media outlets, Zelensky’s plan suggests, among other things, that Ukraine should be invited to join NATO and get long-range weapons for attacks inside Russia.