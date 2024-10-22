FACTBOX: What is known about cargo plane crash in Sudan

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Sudan stated it is investigating the circumstances of the crash of a cargo plane that could have potentially carried Russian citizens.

According to the media, one crew member found was allegedly carrying an ID of Viktor Granov, who was an employee of Airline Transport Incorporation FZC, based in the UAE and affiliated with Kyrgyzstan.

The press service of Manas International Airport, which includes all Kyrgyzstan’s major airports, said that Granov, who died in a plane crash in Sudan, had nothing to do with the country’s airport system.

TASS has gathered the key information about the incident.

Circumstances of the crash

- The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) involved in the Sudanese conflict may have mistakenly shot down a cargo airplane, possibly with Russian citizens onboard, misidentifying it as a military aircraft, Sudan War Monitor reported.

- One of the RSF commanders appeared in a video published by the paramilitary group, saying they had used missiles to bring down the "Egyptian Antonov."

- Earlier, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo accused Egypt of engaging its planes in the conflict; Cairo rejected this allegation.

- Sudan War Monitor claims that an Il-76 plane was actually brought down, with one of its crew members allegedly carrying an ID of Viktor Granov, who was a chief engineer of Airline Transport Incorporation FZC, based in the UAE and affiliated with Kyrgyzstan. Another crew member had a Russian passport.

- No survivors have been reported, and the bulk of the plane has burned.

- Later, the press service of Manas International Airport, which includes all Kyrgyzstan’s major airports, said that Viktor Granov had nothing to do with the country’s airport system.

- The Russian Embassy in Sudan is in contact with the authorities of the country; it is revealing the circumstances of the cargo plane crash.

- The situation is complicated by the fact that the crash site is located in the region of Darfur, which is currently engulfed in fighting, the embassy emphasized.

About the situation in Sudan

- The situation in Sudan escalated in April 2023 due to disagreements between the army commander, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the leader of Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

- The main disagreements between them are related to the timing and methods of forming a unified armed force. The candidate for the post of Sudan’s commander-in-chief is also in dispute - al-Burhan advocates for a professional military officer, whereas Dagalo insists it should be a civilian president.