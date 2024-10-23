PREVIEW: Putin to meet with Iranian, Turkish presidents, Ethiopian PM

KAZAN, October 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The Russian leader may hold other meetings on the forum’s sidelines. It is expected that Putin will meet with all delegation heads attending the summit.

The 16th BRICS Summit, which is the key event of Russia’s chairmanship in the association, is being held in Kazan on October 22-24. The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, became its full-fledged members. The Kazan summit will be the first to be attended by the new members of the association. Representatives of over 30 countries are expected to take part.