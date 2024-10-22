Russian army repels counterattacks in Kamenskoye, politician says

MELITOPOL, October 22. /TASS/. Russian troops have been successfully repelling Ukrainian counterattacks in Kamenskoye despite the enemy’s attempts to move reserves through Stepnogorsk, Vladimir Rogov, the chairman of the commission on sovereignty, patriotic projects and support for veterans of the Russian Civic Chamber, has told TASS.

"High-intensity fighting is going on in Kamenskoye. Our troops are entrenched after achieving success and repelling enemy counterattacks. They maintain an active defense posture. On our side drones, artillery and multiple rocket launchers are being used. The enemy is pulling up reinforcements in a hurry: they are moving through Stepnogorsk to Kamenskoye. It is very 'hot' there now, but the situation is under our control," he said.

Earlier, Rogov told TASS that Russian troops had successfully entrenched themselves in Kamenskoye and repulsed several enemy counterattacks.