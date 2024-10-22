Putin, Xi exchange views on situation in Ukraine — Kremlin

KAZAN, October 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine and the international situation in general during the talks held on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The sides exchanged views on Ukraine and the international situation in general. Once again, they noted a significant convergence of positions and approaches with regard to what is happening in the world," the spokesman told reporter Pavel Zarubin.

When asked whether relations with the United States were discussed, Peskov said that the topic of relations with the West was touched upon in principle. "The fact is that both our interests and China's interests are being violated, so there was something to share here," the Kremlin spokesman explained.

In the open part of the talks, Putin emphasized that cooperation between Moscow and Beijing is "fair, mutually beneficial and absolutely unconditional." Xi Jinping characterized the level of bilateral ties as "unprecedentedly high."