All BRICS states positively influence global stability — Putin

KAZAN, October 23. /TASS/. All BRICS member states positively influence global stability in fact rather than in word, which is particularly important now, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the BRICS summit with a small number of participants.

"All our countries favor equality, good-neighborly relations and mutual respect, approval of lofty ideals of friendship and harmony, commonweal and prosperity, manifest responsibility for the future of the world in fact rather than in word, influence positively the state of affairs in global stability and security, contribute much to solution of the pressing regional issues," he said.

This is the essence of the BRICS line’s strategy on the global arena, Putin stressed. That said, this line meets wants and needs of the main part of global community, the so-called global majority, he emphasized. "This line in particular is especially relevant amid present conditions when dramatic shifts are underway in the world," the president said.

As the Russian president opened the summit, he noted that all those present witness the dynamic development of BRICS, the strengthening of its authority and influence in global affairs. Member states have huge political, economic, scientific-technical and human potential, he said, adding that "it is fair to say that BRICS contains co-thinkers, sovereign countries representing various continents, development patterns, religions, authentic civilizations and cultures."