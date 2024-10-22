Iran expects Israel’s strike to be limited — Revolutionary Guards general

DUBAI, October 22. /TASS/. Iran is confident that Israel will not go for a major attack, but will limit it to a token retaliation, said Lieutenant General Mohammad Ali Jafari, head of the Cultural and Social Headquarters at the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

"Israel is likely to launch a futile, limited and minor attack to present it as its retaliation. Iran's response will depend on the seriousness of the enemy's attack. If it does something large-scale and significant, it will definitely receive a retaliation that will be many times stronger," the officer, who served as IRGC commander from 2007 to 2019, said on SNN television.

The Iranian general said Israel "will not take serious and significant measures." "Whatever it does, that attempt will be futile," Jafari added.

Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said Tehran "strives for peace, security and reduction of tensions in the region, but in a situation when the Zionist regime (Israel - TASS) is crossing all boundaries in committing crimes, we declare full readiness for a proportionate response to their potential attack on Iranian territory."

According to the lawmaker, Iran has previously hit only Israeli military bases, but in case of a new Israeli attack on the Islamic republic, all Israeli critical infrastructure sites "will become legitimate and reachable targets" for the Iranian armed forces.

On October 1, Iran launched a massive missile strike on Israel in response to the assassinations of key figures in the leadership of Hamas, Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Tehran said 90% of the missiles successfully hit their designated targets, while Israel said it intercepted most of the about 180 missiles fired by Iran. Israel Defense Forces General Staff pledged to respond to the attack. On October 15, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Iran will be attacked soon and the strike will "precise and deadly.".