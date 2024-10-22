Russia destroys Ukrainian jamming system in Kursk region using attack drone

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Russian forces wiped out a Ukrainian jamming system in a border area of the Kursk Region, using an Inokhodets attack unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

"During reconnaissance measures, servicemen from the Battlegroup North uncovered a Ukrainian Nota electronic warfare system in a border area of the Kursk Region, using an UAV. After the exact location coordinates of the enemy’s jamming system were confirmed, a decision was made to deliver a precise strike," the ministry said.

As a result of the missile strike, delivered by the Inokhodets attack UAV, the electronic warfare system and the crew manning it were destroyed, the ministry added as it also released a video.