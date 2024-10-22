Putin thanks Modi for coming to Kazan, praises frequent contacts

KAZAN, October 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed to frequent contacts with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and thanked his guest for coming to the BRICS Summit in Kazan.

"I would like to welcome you all to Russia, this time in Kazan," the Russian president told Modi after a warm embrace. "This is one of our historically remarkable cities in the Volga region," Putin pointed out.

"I remember with warmth your visit to Moscow in July and the fruitful negotiations with you," the Russian leader recalled. "We regularly exchange information by phone," Putin emphasized.

In July, Modi paid an official visit to Russia. The Indian prime minister held talks with the Russian president in the Kremlin, laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Kremlin Wall, and toured the Atom Pavilion at the Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy.

The 16th BRICS Summit, which is the key event of Russia’s chairmanship in the association, is being held in Kazan on October 22-24. The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, became its full-fledged members. The Kazan summit will be the first to be attended by the new members of the association. Representatives of over 30 countries are expected to take part. Among the foreign leaders arriving in Kazan are Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.