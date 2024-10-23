Putin, Maduro to hold talks at BRICS Summit on Wednesday — Kremlin

KAZAN, October 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro will hold talks on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit on Wednesday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Peskov answered in the affirmative when asked if a meeting with Maduro was on Putin’s agenda for the day.

The Venezuelan leader was expected to visit Russia back last year, but his trip has been repeatedly postponed due to scheduling conflicts.

Earlier, Venezuelan Ambassador to Moscow Jesus Rafael Salazar Velasquez said Maduro had received an invitation to attend the BRICS Summit personally from Putin. The Venezuelan president has stressed that his country is looking to take part in BRICS projects, including to establish an alternative to SWIFT.