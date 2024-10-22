Putin-Xi talks very frank, constructive — Kremlin spokesman

KAZAN, October 22. /TASS/. The conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping was very frank and constructive, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporter Pavel Zarubin.

"The sides discussed specific issues very frankly, in a businesslike manner, constructively," Peskov said when asked how the talks between the leaders of Russia and China had gone.

The Kremlin spokesman specified that Putin and Xi Jinping also discussed "issues of bilateral relations as a follow-up to the issues touched upon during Putin's recent visit to China." "After that (Putin's visit - TASS), in fact, there was an exchange of delegations. There were high-ranking representatives from Moscow in Beijing, and the Chinese came here, so a lot was done," Peskov added.

The Kremlin spokesman also said that during the conversation, Putin and his Chinese counterpart outlined "the main parameters of further contacts, the continuation of dialogue" in the spirit of a privileged strategic partnership. "They have all the conditions for development," Peskov emphasized.

The leaders also touched upon the BRICS agenda, which was also discussed during the meeting. "Before the collective discussion of certain issues, of course, the president has already discussed them bilaterally in advance," Peskov concluded.