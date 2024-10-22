Indian MFA says Modi to meet with Xi Jinping in Russia on October 23

KAZAN, October 22. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Russia on October 23, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

"I can confirm that there will be a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping tomorrow on the sidelines of the BRICS summit," he said at a news conference.

The 16th BRICS Summit, which is the key event of Russia’s current presidency in the group, is being held in Kazan from October 22-24. The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates also became members. The summit in the Russian city of Kazan is the first one they are attending. Representatives of more than 30 countries are expected to take part.