Ukrainian shelling damages eighteen cultural heritage sites in Kursk Region

KURSK, October 22. /TASS/. Eighteen cultural heritage sites have been damaged due to Ukrainian shelling in the Kursk Region, reported Irina Musyal, Minister for State Protection of Cultural Heritage Sites of the region.

"There are 1,041 cultural heritage sites across nine municipalities in the Kursk Region, where the civilian population has been fully or partially evacuated. Eighteen of these sites have been struck and are either fully or partially damaged," she stated.

She highlighted that significant sites affected include the ensemble of the M.I. Tereshchenko sugar factory, the building of Tereshchenko's hospital, which housed the local history museum and art school, Mikhailovskaya Church in the village of Ozerki, Belovsky district, the "Guardhouse at the Northern Gate" of the Baryatinsky estate in the village of Maryino, Rylsky district, and Chupilov's house in Sudzha, where the Sudzha local history museum was located, among others.

"Our Ministry has coordinated with the Russian Investigative Committee regarding the damage to these cultural heritage sites. Currently, a full assessment is not possible due to unsafe conditions in these areas. Once it is safe, efforts will be made to assess the damage and explore restoration possibilities," Musyal added.