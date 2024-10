BEIRUT, October 22. /TASS/. The body of Hisham Safieddine, the head of Hezbollah executive council who was believed to succeed Hassan Nasrallah as the Hezbollah leader, was found by rescuers while clearing the debris in Beirut’s Mreiji neighborhood, the Al Hadath television channel reported.

Safieddine died on October 3 after Israel’s strike on a bunker in Mreiji. Along with Safieddine, rescuers recovered the bodies of 22 Hezbollah members who were meeting with Safieddine.