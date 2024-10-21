Medvedev doubts that Trump threatened Putin with striking Moscow

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump likely did not threaten Russian President Vladimir Putin with any ‘strikes against Moscow’ in their past conversation, according to Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, who posted on his X social network account on Monday.

Medvedev noted that Trump is actually ‘smooth as silk’ during high-level talks.

"Trump got carried away. Did he really talk about ‘hitting fricking Moscow’? Of course not," he said. "He's generally smooth as silk in negotiations. And there’s only one answer to such words: your fricking Washington will get hit too."

"In general, our relationship with him is quite warm," Medvedev added, attaching a laughing emoji to his post on the X social network.

In an interview with the US-based Wall Street Journal last week, Trump stated, warning the Russian president that if Russia assaults Ukraine: "Vladimir, if you go after Ukraine, I am going to hit you so hard, you’re not even going to believe it. I’m going to hit you right in the middle of fricking Moscow… We’re friends. I don’t want to do it, but I have no choice."