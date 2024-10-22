Russia attaches special importance to strengthening relations with Africa, Putin says

KAZAN, October 22. /TASS/. Russia attaches great importance to strengthening ties with African countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in opening remarks at a meeting with his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, in the Kazan Governor’s Palace in the Kazan Kremlin on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit on Tuesday.

"Russia attaches a special importance to strengthening relations with countries on the African continent, as it works with them toward putting into practice joint documents adopted at the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg, namely, the declaration and the action plan until 2026," the Russian leader said.

Russia looks forward to receiving South Africa’s top diplomat at the first ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum to be held in Sochi on November 9-10, Putin added.

Commenting on international issues, the Russian leader said: "Russia and South Africa mostly coordinate their efforts in the international arena with a view to establishing a just, multipolar world order." "As regards bilateral relations, they are based on the principles of a comprehensive strategic partnership, equality and mutual respect," he concluded.