Trump urges Britain to boost oil production in 'treasure chest' North Sea

WASHINGTON, July 29. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has called on Great Britain to invest in oil drilling in the North Sea, which he believes could serve as a treasure trove for the United Kingdom.

"North Sea Oil is a TREASURE CHEST for the United Kingdom. The taxes are so high, however, that it makes no sense. They have essentially told drillers and oil companies that, "we don’t want you." Incentivize the drillers, FAST. A VAST FORTUNE TO BE MADE for the UK, and far lower energy costs for the people!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Earlier, he proposed making the Scottish port of Aberdeen the main oil hub of the United Kingdom.

The US president is on a visit to the UK. On July 25, he embarked on a five-day tour of Scotland and stopped at his Turnberry golf resort, where he met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on July 28.