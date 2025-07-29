CHISINAU, July 30. /TASS/. Moldovan President Maia Sandu is convening a meeting of the Supreme Security Council (SSC) on Wednesday, July 30, to discuss actions regarding combating foreign interference in the upcoming parliamentary elections on September 28.

"During this meeting, actions regarding combating information manipulation and foreign interference in the electoral process will be discussed," the presidential administration said in a statement on its website.

According to the statement, after the meeting Sandu will hold a press conference to present details.

After Sandu and her ruling Party of Action and Solidarity came to power, Moldova was plunged into a severe economic crisis. In 2021, gas tariffs increased 7-fold, which led to annual inflation of more than 30% and provoked protests from the population demanding the resignation of the government. Sandu accused the opposition of preparing a coup d'etat, a number of parties were banned, dozens of activists were arrested, the broadcasting of 15 TV channels was suspended without trial, more than 50 media outlets that gave the floor to the opposition were blocked.

At the initiative of Sandu, the Patriot center was created, the work of which was aimed at combating alleged traitors to the homeland blocking the course towards European integration, a counterpart to Ukraine’s Myrotvorets (Peacemaker) center appeared, which included opposition leaders, public figures and journalists criticizing the government.

As former Moldovan President and leader of the Socialist Party Igor Dodon stated earlier, all state agencies of the country, including the special services, the judicial system, parliament, government and the presidential administration, exist on the money of non-governmental entities funded by the West. Sandu lost the presidential elections in Moldova in the fall of 2024 to former Prosecutor General Alexandr Stoianoglo. She was re-elected thanks to the votes of migrant workers in EU countries, where more than 200 polling stations were opened. The opposition refused to recognize the results of the vote, accusing the authorities of falsifying the elections. The authorities are even more concerned about the parliamentary elections scheduled for the fall of 2025, which the ruling party, judging by the polls, will lose. The powers of the head of state in Moldova are limited, and real power is in the hands of the government, which is appointed by the parliamentary majority. The final alignment of political forces will become clear after the parliamentary elections.