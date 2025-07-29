IMF raises its 2025 GDP growth forecast for China to 4.8%

WASHINGTON, July 29. /TASS/. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised its projection for China’s GDP growth rate in 2025 by 0.8 percentage points to 4.8%, this revision was outlined in the IMF’s latest World Economic Outlook report.

Compared to the April forecast, China’s GDP growth rate for 2025 has been revised upward by 0.8 percentage points, to 4.8%, which reflects stronger-than-expected economic activity in the first half of 2025 and a significant reduction in tariffs between the United States and China, the report said.

The IMF also upgraded its forecast for China’s GDP growth in 2026 by 0.2 percentage points, to 4.2%, which similarly reflects the easing of tariffs, the report’s authors noted.