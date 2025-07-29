Netanyahu accuses British Prime Minister of ‘rewarding Hamas monstrous terrorism’

TEL AVIV, July 30. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused his British counterpart Keir Starmer of rewarding the monstrous terrorism of the radical Hamas movement after London announced plans to recognize the Palestinian state.

"Starmer rewards Hamas’s monstrous terrorism & punishes its victims," the head of the Israeli cabinet wrote in English on the X social network.

"A jihadist state on Israel’s border today will threaten Britain tomorrow," the Israeli Prime Minister continued, adding that "it will not happen."

Earlier, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said that Israel rejects Starmer's statement, calling it "a reward for Hamas." The Foreign Office said in a statement that London's plans are detrimental to efforts to reach an agreement on a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages.

On Tuesday, Starmer's office issued a statement saying that the UK would recognize the Palestinian state ahead of the UN General Assembly (GA) session in September if Israel continued to block humanitarian aid to Gaza and carry out a military operation in the enclave.

On 24 July, French President Emmanuel Macron said Paris would recognize the State of Palestine at the UNGA session in September.