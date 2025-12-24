Putin, top Syrian diplomat discuss bilateral issues, situation in region — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the meeting in Moscow between his Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shaibani and President Vladimir Putin addressed bilateral issues and the regional situation.

"I know that yesterday you had a very good conversation with President Putin, during which you discussed bilateral issues, the situation in the region, and the practical issue of ensuring Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," Lavrov said, opening talks with his counterpart.

The Russian foreign minister emphasized that bilateral trade and economic relations will continue to develop based on the foundation established over the past several decades. "We've reached basic agreements on how to develop our trade and economic ties for our mutual benefit based on the foundation that has been established over the past several decades. This coordination of approaches, made possible by your visit, is very useful," the top diplomat emphasized.

According to Lavrov, Russia is unconditionally committed to Syria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence.