7.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Kamchatka

PETOPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, July 30. /TASS/. Seismologists recorded a strong earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 150 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, where it was felt with a force of about six points, the press service of the Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported.

According to published information, the shock epicenter was located 149 kilometers southeast of the regional capital at a depth of 17 kilometers.

According to a preliminary estimate, in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky the earthquake was felt with a force of 6 points. Later, the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Kamchatka region gave an estimate of 7-8 points.

As a TASS correspondent reports, there have already been four tremors this morning. Many people ran out into the street without shoes or outerwear. Wardrobes fell in apartments, mirrors were broken, cars swayed in the street and balconies on buildings shook noticeably. Currently, power outages and mobile phone service failures are being observed in the capital of Kamchatka.