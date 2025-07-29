Starmer's office confirms his conversation with Netanyahu before statement on Palestine

LONDON, July 30. /TASS/. The office of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has confirmed media reports that the head of government held a telephone conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu before the publication of a statement on London's possible recognition of the State of Palestine in September.

"The Prime Minister spoke to Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu this afternoon. The Prime Minister started by setting out how the UK remains unequivocal that the terrorist atrocities carried out by Hamas on 7 October 2023 were abhorrent, and that we have always condemned them in the strongest terms. He said that we are unwavering in our call for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages who are still being so cruelly held, and that we are clear that Israel has a right to self-defense and security," the office of the British Prime Minister said in a statement.

At the same time, as the statement notes, Starmer underscored that "the situation in Gaza was intolerable and that the need for humanitarian access is now more pressing than ever before."

"He urged the Prime Minister to take immediate action to lift all restrictions on aid access and get those suffering in Gaza the food they need. In this context, he shared his intention to chair a Cabinet meeting today to discuss next steps to alleviate the humanitarian situation, to secure the release of all remaining hostages, to develop with allies a long-term political settlement for the region, and to consider next steps on the recognition of Palestine," the office of the British Prime Minister said.

Starmer also spoke by phone on Tuesday with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Jordan's King Abdullah II and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

On 29 July, Starmer's office issued a statement saying the UK would recognize the Palestinian state ahead of the UN General Assembly in September if Israel continued to block aid from reaching Gaza and to conduct military operations there.