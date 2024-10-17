FATF will not blacklist Russia, expert says

PARIS, October 17. /TASS/. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will not add Russia to the blacklist because it will discredit the organization, EHESS Director of Studies Jacques Sapir told TASS.

"I do not think the decision to include Russia into the black list will be made but if it takes place, this step will discredit FATF," the expert said. "This would create the threat of disintegration of the organization," Sapir noted.

"In no way FATF should be politicized," Sapir stressed. "The world needs this organization but on condition that it relies on facts and not on ideology and politics," the economist added.